Mahindra Launches E-Mobility Service in Mumbai, 10 e-Verito Flagged Off

As part of the initiative - Glyd - the company flagged off the first batch of 10 e-Veritos in the city.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Mahindra eVerito sedan. (Image: Mahindra)
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched a technology-based electric mobility service in Mumbai on select routes. As part of the initiative - Glyd - the company flagged off the first batch of 10 e-Veritos in the city.

"The company has from time to time provided innovative and first of its kind e-mobility solutions. Glyd is one such flagship premium e-mobility solution to redefine the in-commute experience of daily commuters," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said in a statement.

This is the company's unique step to drive positive change towards a smart, sustainable and experiential daily commute, he added.

"Going forward we plan to launch multiple e-mobility solutions, across cities," Goenka said.

Glyd will offer a premium in-commute experience to office going executives, powered by several connected car features such as web-conferencing, curated entertainment and music content from selective partners.

Besides, it will also offer features like privacy screen, air purifier and strain-free lighting to the commuters. M&M has partnered with Vodafone-Idea, Cisco Systems and other service and content providers for the initiative in Mumbai.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
