Mahindra Launches iMAXX Telematics System For Its Range of BS-VI Commercial Vehicles

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), has announced the launch of its connected vehicle technology, Mahindra iMAXX. This new telematics platform is fitted into Mahindra’s BS-VI emission norms compliant CV range, including the BLAZO X range of HCVs, FURIO range of ICVs & LCVs and CRUZIO range of buses.

The new Mahindra iMAXX technology, coupled with the tried & tested BS-VI engines (mPOWER and MDI Tech) with FUELSMART technology and robust aggregates, retaining over 90% of the parts of the erstwhile BS-IV vehicles, will help fleet owners and transporters transition to the BS-VI ownership experience smoothly and efficiently.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “At Mahindra we are the pioneers in Connected Vehicle technology, which has become even more important in the new BS6 era, given the increase in electronics based vehicle controls.”

Mr. Gupta added, “The Mahindra iMAXX Telematics solution, is based on next generation telematics technology and is at the heart of our brand promise -HAR CHEEZ GUARANTEE KE SAATH, for our BS6 vehicles. It is an intelligent fleet telematics solution which deploys cutting-edge telemetry technology like Dual CAN (Controller Area Network), 4G and other leading digital technologies, including Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, to provide powerful insights on vehicle health and performance. This helps in maximizing returns for Fleet Owners.”

As against the regular telematics solutions that focus mainly on location tracking based services and basic vehicle performance analysis, the Mahindra iMAXX is in a different league due to the following:

Embedded Device Capability – The core capability of the Mahindra iMAXX embedded device is to absorb large scale, high frequency engine and allied system data securely, and transmit on a real-time basis over 4G airwaves for server processing. To put this in perspective, the amount of data transmitted through the Mahindra iMAXX device from the vehicle is on an average 600% higher than the previous generation telematics systems available in the market.

Also Watch:

Digital Twin Platform – Once such a large amount of data comes into Mahindra iMAXX cloud servers, the machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence models put in place at the Mahindra iMAXX digital twin platform level helps provide accurate, reliable and predictive business and engineering insights. While most telematics solutions fetch and show vehicle data to customers without any further intelligence or analysis built-in, Mahindra iMAXX has the unique and unparalleled capability to add machine intelligence to normal data for enhanced credibility, efficacy and reliability – a First in Indian CV industry.

To appreciate the power and uniqueness of this solution, and how this technology powers our service guarantees for customers, consider this actual case that occurred on one of the customer’s vehicle during Lockdown 1.0. The artificial intelligence built into the system which monitors multiple correlated vehicle parameters was able to predict an engine cooling system issue, 33 hours prior to it actually occurring on the vehicle i.e. vehicle sending a high coolant temperature fault code through its ECU. With the predictive alert available at the right time to our NOW 24X7 helpline and Uptime monitoring team and to the customer, coupled with the agility and timely action of the customer support team, a possible major vehicle breakdown was averted and the driver continued on the trip after minor repairs provided by our mobile service van.