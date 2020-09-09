Mahindra Launches MESMA 48 Scalable Platform for Light Electric Vehicles on World EV Day

Mahindra Electric Mobility has launched the MESMA 48 platform for light electric vehicles. It is one of the company’s most utilized EV technology solution architecture. The platform is highly scalable and has till date powered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three-wheelers, quadricycles and even compact cars.

The journey towards a future driven by e-mobility is well underway, according to Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India. “Our goal with EVs is to revolutionize first and last-mile transportation globally and take e-mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum for us to discuss the next big ideas for the global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally.”

A few features of the platform include being scalable in terms of both performance and range, offering voltage systems ranging from 44 V to 96 V, delivers better acceleration than ICE counterparts, components are available in both liquid and air-cooled configurations, as per requirement. The drivetrain, with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and subsequent torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm, can be made available with three varying transmission ratios to suit the performance requirements. Mahindra claims that a top speed of up to 80 km/h can be achieved with the MESMA 48 platform. It is compatible with both rigid and flexible axle systems, the MESMA 48 platform is suitable for L5, L6 and L7 categories.

The platform has integrated drivetrain solution leading to higher power density making it cost-effective. Mahindra Electric claims that it can help reduce the investment and pass on the benefits of economies of scale to its customers

Ade Thomas, Founder of sustainable media company, Green.TV, said: “I had a vision for World EV Day as a day that would really help to bring about the shift to sustainable mobility. Mahindra Electric is the pioneer of electric vehicle technology, in India, and share this vision. I’m delighted to say that, as well as Mahindra Electric, other global OEMs, charging infrastructure companies, and start-ups in the mobility space, are all coming together to create a day of real change.”