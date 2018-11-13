English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Launches New Scorpio S9 Variant at Rs 13.99 Lakh in India
The new variant offers several hi-end features like 15 cm Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS navigation, Static-bending Projector Headlamps, and more.
All-New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has launched the new feature-packed S9 variant of its popular SUV, Scorpio. The Scorpio S9 is priced at Rs.13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Scorpio S9 variant will be powered by the 103 kW (140 BHP) mHAWK engine with 320 Nm torque and will offer several hi-end features, such as Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), 15 cm Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS navigation, Static-bending Projector Headlamps, LED Light Guides, ORVMs with Side-turn Indicators, Audio & Cruise Controls on Steering.
Speaking on the introduction of the S9 variant of the Scorpio, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”
The new S9 variant continues to be powered by a mHAWK engine with 103 kW (140 BHP) power and 320 Nm torque and gets a 6th generation Borg Warner Turbocharger with a 6-Speed transmission. It gets safety features like dual front airbags, ABS, front fog lamps, Panic Brake Indication and more.
Feature wise, the new Scorpio gets a fully automatic temperature control system, cushion suspension & Anti-Roll technologies, GPS Navigation in 10 languages, Intellipark, Micro-Hybrid Technology among others.
Speaking on the introduction of the S9 variant of the Scorpio, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”
The new S9 variant continues to be powered by a mHAWK engine with 103 kW (140 BHP) power and 320 Nm torque and gets a 6th generation Borg Warner Turbocharger with a 6-Speed transmission. It gets safety features like dual front airbags, ABS, front fog lamps, Panic Brake Indication and more.
Feature wise, the new Scorpio gets a fully automatic temperature control system, cushion suspension & Anti-Roll technologies, GPS Navigation in 10 languages, Intellipark, Micro-Hybrid Technology among others.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy SUV Bookings to Stop From December 2018 – Report
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...