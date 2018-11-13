Mahindra Launches New Scorpio S9 Variant at Rs 13.99 Lakh in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has launched the new feature-packed S9 variant of its popular SUV, Scorpio. The Scorpio S9 is priced at Rs.13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Scorpio S9 variant will be powered by the 103 kW (140 BHP) mHAWK engine with 320 Nm torque and will offer several hi-end features, such as Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), 15 cm Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS navigation, Static-bending Projector Headlamps, LED Light Guides, ORVMs with Side-turn Indicators, Audio & Cruise Controls on Steering.Speaking on the introduction of the S9 variant of the Scorpio, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”The new S9 variant continues to be powered by a mHAWK engine with 103 kW (140 BHP) power and 320 Nm torque and gets a 6th generation Borg Warner Turbocharger with a 6-Speed transmission. It gets safety features like dual front airbags, ABS, front fog lamps, Panic Brake Indication and more.Feature wise, the new Scorpio gets a fully automatic temperature control system, cushion suspension & Anti-Roll technologies, GPS Navigation in 10 languages, Intellipark, Micro-Hybrid Technology among others.