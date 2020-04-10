AUTO

1-MIN READ

Mahindra Logistics Joins Fight Against COVID-19, Launches Emergency Cab Services for Free

Image for representation (File photo)

Image for representation (File photo)

The services have already begun in Hyderabad and will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) on Tuesday said it has launched free emergency cab services to extend its support in the fight against COVID-19. It said there will be a special fleet for non-medical emergency transportation.

"MLL...today announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will provide emergency cab services for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement.

It said the services will be provided free of cost and have already started in Hyderabad from Tuesday.

Alyte will provide these services through a dedicated fleet, including electric vehicles.

"These services are focused on single mothers, disabled individuals, senior citizens etc who are unable to secure transport for essential services like shopping essentials & medication, visits to banks, post offices and periodic medical visits," the company said.

These services will also be provided to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, the statement said adding, interested groups may contact Mahindra Logisticsâ€™ dedicated helpline to access the same.

The services have begun in Hyderabad and will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Rachakonda Commissionaire, Hyderabad within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda, it said.

"These are difficult and unprecedented times for our society. It requires a combined effort from all the stakeholders to combat the crisis. Government has been taking commendable actions to fight this and with the support from the Hyderabad police, we will continue to support these efforts in all the possible manner," Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of MLL said.

The cars in this service will meet all standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety, he said and added that the company will soon be extending this to other cities.

