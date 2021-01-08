Mahindra Logistics Launches EDel Last Mile Delivery Service in 6 Major Cities in India

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider announced the launch of its cargo last-mile delivery service under the brand name ‘EDel’. Recognized for its 3PL services, MLL enters into new service line of sustainable last-mile logistics and fulfilment with ‘EDel’ for customers in E-Commerce, FMCG and other markets. EDel would initially operate across 6 major cities in India including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, before expanding to a total of 14 cities in the next 12 months.

EDel will provide multiple offerings including package & trip-based services. These offerings are aimed at providing customers a scalable, sustainable and cost-efficient solution. With a load capacity and enhanced range that compares well with existing ICE options, EDel will give customers in the E-commerce, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables and Electronics industries a significant edge in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions.

EDel will deploy a fleet of EVs starting with 3W vehicles, designed for cargo applications. The fleet will be deployed by MLL in collaboration with its supply partners. MLL will also be establishing a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its EV operations under EDel with connected telematics platform to enable customer experience, vehicle & battery utilization and network management.

In Phase 1, EDel is focused on deploying a fleet of 1000 vehicles. The initial focus will be on 3W cargo applications and EDel will primarily utilise the Treo Zor EV by Mahindra Electric. In future, MLL will also evaluate expanding to 4W and other electric delivery options. The fleet will be expanded along with business partners with an aspiration to continue scaling and offering employment and business partner opportunities in the communities we operate in.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said “EDel exemplifies our collective vision of the Future of Mobility – a sustainable ecosystem that brings logistics solutions to customers across the world. Demand for last-mile services continue to grow across India, and we believe electric vehicles provide an ideal long-term solution for the emerging imperatives around sustainability & cost effectiveness. EDel is a key lever of our approach to sustainability. At Mahindra Logistics, we deeply believe in the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions and our business practices are aligned accordingly.”

EDel services can be seen in Bengaluru immediately, followed by New Delhi and the other 4 cities in the first phase of its launch.