Mahindra & Mahindra to Focus on EVs, Petrol Engines, Connected Vehicles
M&M told shareholders that the company has earmarked Rs 500 crore for its electric vehicle project under Maharashtra government's new EV policy.
Mahindra Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Electric vehicles, petrol engines and connected vehicles will be among the key technology focus areas for Mahindra & Mahindra in the wake of changing business landscape, the company has said. In its annual report for 2018-19, the company's board told the shareholders that Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has earmarked Rs 500 crore for its electric vehicle (EV) project under the new EV policy of Maharashtra government.
The new EVs under development include electric versions of SUVs KUV100 and XUV300, the report said.
"The business landscape is changing rapidly and so are the enablers for success. What has been the winning combination in the past, is no more a winning formula today and in times to come," it said.
While getting the right product at the right cost through an efficient channel worked in the past, the company said, "Going into the future, the product, the cost and the channel will be essential, but not sufficient. Much more will be needed to win at the marketplace. The winning mantras are going to be around providing a solution, delivering an experience and having a purpose."
The growing concerns over air quality, road safety, sustainability and urban congestion, among consumers and society at large, are driving the regulations and policies for motor vehicles and urban development, it said.
"These will impact choice of fuel, ownership patterns and will have a significant impact on the future of the automotive industry," M&M added.
The company said that with an objective to sustain growth, it was pursuing several strategic initiatives in all key areas of business, which includes strengthening the product portfolio, refreshing and updating existing products and strengthening research and development (R&D) and technology capabilities.
"Technology focus areas are around gasoline engines, emission, safety, connected vehicles and electric vehicles," it said, adding the company was also pursuing expansion in overseas markets.
In a connected vehicle, internet as well as other technologies, such as bluetooth, are used to establish communication with the vehicle.
Stressing on the importance of EVs, especially with the government's push for the technology, M&M said it continued to focus and invest in development of new products and advanced technologies specific to electric vehicles. "Keeping in mind the needs of the future, (the) company is developing the EV versions of the KUV100 and the XUV300," it said.
Specifically, on the front of EVs, M&M said it is investing over Rs 500 crore under the new EV Policy of the Maharashtra government. "This investment will be utilised towards product development and capacity enhancement for electric vehicles and related components," it added.
In 2018-19, M&M said it along with its subsidiary Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) sold a total of 10,276 EVs, 1,811 four-wheelers and 8,465 three-wheelers, as against 4,026 EVs in the previous year.
M&M also said that as part of its agreement with Ford, the two partners would jointly develop connected vehicle solutions to be deployed across their products. Moreover, in April this year, the two partners have also agreed co-development of a mid-size SUV on Mahindra platform, under which M&M will also manufacture and supply the new vehicle to Ford.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 India Launch: Price, Availability, Features, and More
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Special Note to 'J Sister' Sophie Turner
- Why is The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Not Available For Many OnePlus 7 Pro Users in India Even Now?
- US Lawmakers Call Facebook's Cryptocurrency Plan Crazy And Delusional After Senate Hearing