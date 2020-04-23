AUTO

1-MIN READ

Mahindra Manufactures Over 1 Lakh Face Shields and Masks to Tackle COVID-19 in India

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Image for Representation (Reuters)

The company claims that it achieved this in just 1075 man-days of work including supplier and eight Mahindra sites.

  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
As COVID-19 grips the nation, automakers are utilizing their plants to manufacture medical equipment to minimise the shortage in these tough times. And at the forefront of the battle is Mahindra and Mahindra which had first introduced the affordable ventilator prototype that is currently undergoing endurance testing. In addition to this, the company is also making face shields, masks and hand sanitizer. So far, Mahindra stated that it has completed the production and delivered over 1 lakh face shields with more than 1.2 lakh masks.

In addition to this, the company has also started making easy-to-assemble – Aerosol boxes that are made from polycarbonate windshields by using Waterjet technology. This equipment can be assembled in less than a minute and can be done at the hospital. The equipment has been designed by the company’s team in Detroit and the production of the same is expected to commence from April 19 onwards at its Nashik facility.

Also Watch:

