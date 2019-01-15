Mahindra Marazzo M8 8-Seater Variant Launched for Rs 13.98 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced the introduction of the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant of its recently-launched Marazzo.According to Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The globally engineered Marazzo has generated a lot of interest among buyers. This is due to its unique architecture that offers the best of both worlds in the form of car-like ride and handling coupled with the toughness and stability of a body-on-frame construction. The inclusion of the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant will further widen the Marazzo’s appeal.”The M8 variant offers many top-of-the-line features including a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Capsense & Haptics technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), faux leather seats and window-mounted sunshades for second-row passengers. The M8 8-seater will be priced at Rs. 8,000 more than the M8 7-seater.The Marazzo is engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North American Technical Centre and Mahindra Research Valley (Chennai) and is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, making it a globally engineered product. In the Indian market, the car competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova.