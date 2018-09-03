Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin

Mahindra Marazzo cabin. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

Mahindra and Mahindra has finally launched the much anticipated Marazzo MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new Marazzo MPV will be available in 4 variants and will have a 7- and a 8-seater configuration. The variant wise prices are mentioned below. All the prices are introductory, ex-showroom Pan India and for 7-seater variant only. You can buy the 8-seater variant by shelling out an extra Rs 5000 over the corresponding 7-seater variant.Mahindra Marazzo M2 - Rs 9.99 LakhMahindra Marazzo M4 - Rs 10.95 LakhMahindra Marazzo M6 - Rs 12.40 LakhMahindra Marazzo M8 - Rs 13.90 LakhThe Marazzo MPV is one of the most anticipated products as it competes against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, both of which are high selling products in their respective price range. What makes the Mahindra Marazzo special is the fact that Mahindra may launch it in between these two products, at a price range of Rs 10-14 Lakh.The Marazzo is also the first Mahindra vehicle which has been co-developed by its Research Valley, in Chennai, and its North American Technical Centre. Furthermore, the design was done by Mahindra’s Kandivali (Mumbai) design studio and Pininfarina.The Marazzo have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 123 PS and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. A petrol version will follow in 2020 along with an auto gearbox.