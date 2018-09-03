English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
Mahindra Marazzo will compete against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga under the MPV space.
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Mahindra and Mahindra has finally launched the much anticipated Marazzo MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new Marazzo MPV will be available in 4 variants and will have a 7- and a 8-seater configuration. The variant wise prices are mentioned below. All the prices are introductory, ex-showroom Pan India and for 7-seater variant only. You can buy the 8-seater variant by shelling out an extra Rs 5000 over the corresponding 7-seater variant.
Mahindra Marazzo M2 - Rs 9.99 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo M4 - Rs 10.95 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo M6 - Rs 12.40 Lakh
Mahindra Marazzo M8 - Rs 13.90 Lakh
The Marazzo MPV is one of the most anticipated products as it competes against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, both of which are high selling products in their respective price range. What makes the Mahindra Marazzo special is the fact that Mahindra may launch it in between these two products, at a price range of Rs 10-14 Lakh.
Mahindra Marazzo cabin. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The Marazzo is also the first Mahindra vehicle which has been co-developed by its Research Valley, in Chennai, and its North American Technical Centre. Furthermore, the design was done by Mahindra’s Kandivali (Mumbai) design studio and Pininfarina.
The Marazzo have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 123 PS and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. A petrol version will follow in 2020 along with an auto gearbox.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
