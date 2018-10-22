English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Receives 10,000 Bookings in Just Over a Month Since Launch
Mahindra launched the ambitious Marazzo MPV to compete against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) in September.
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that the globally engineered Marazzo MPV has garnered 10,000+ bookings in just over a month since its launch. Mahindra launched the ambitious Marazzo MPV to compete against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs for Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) in September. The Marazzo is available in a 7-seater and a 8-seater variant and is designed with inspiration from Shark.
Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We thank our customers for the tremendous response and are delighted with the number of bookings received for the Marazzo within just 1 month. This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such short time. Marazzo has been highly-appreciated by the auto community and buyers alike for its excellent value proposition.”
The Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina. It has been engineered in collaboration with Mahindra North American Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, making the Marazzo a globally engineered product.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
