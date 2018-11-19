English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Marazzo MPV to Get a Price Hike from January 2019
Prices for the Mahindra Marazzo MPV will increase by Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.
Mahindra Marazzo MPV. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra had announced that from January 1, 2019, it will increase the price of its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Marazzo by Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Mahindra had launched the highly anticipated Marazzo MPV in India on September 4 at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes in 4 variants and has a 7- and an 8-seater configuration.
"As mentioned at the launch, the price of Marazzo was an introductory one. Effective January 1st 2019, we will be taking a price hike on the Marazzo, after a reasonable period of 4 months from its launch," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.
Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina. It has been engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North America Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.
Mahindra and Mahindra was also involved in the recent launch of the Jawa motorcycles in India. The brand had a return to the market after 22 years. Back in 2016, Mahindra, one of India’s largest automobile conglomerates, acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent.
