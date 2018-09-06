English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Here is a spec-comparison of the new Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Loading...
Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched its new MPV Marazzo in Indian market at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Co-developed by Mahindra Design Studio, MANA and Pininfarina, the Marazzo MPV is one of the most anticipated products as it competes against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, both of which are high selling products in their respective price range. What makes the Mahindra Marazzo special is the fact that Mahindra has launched it in between these two products, at a price range of Rs 10-14 Lakh. With the Marazzo’s launch, there is now another option available for buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Can the new Mahindra Marazzo eat-up the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s market share? Here is a spec comparison between the two cars:-
Look:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo MPV. (Image: Mahindra)
In terms of looks, the new Marazzo gets shark-inspired design, the front grille inserts resembles the teeth of a shark, in the tail lamps that are inspired by a shark’s tail and a shark-fin antenna (as an accessory). The new offering from the house of Mahindra also gets projector headlamps, fog lamps with Daytime Running Lamps, chrome finishes on exteriors and twin-spoke 17-inch machined alloy wheels.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
The car looks similar to the Ritz and the last-gen Swift - more of an extended wheelbase variant of both. At the front, the car gets tri-slat chrome grille, chrome accents over the fog lamps. A large chrome strip, with the Ertiga branding embossed on it, runs across the rear end and merges into the red appliques that look like an extension of the same taillights. The alloy wheels provide a better road presence to the car.
Interiors:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo interiors. (Image: Mahindra)
Inside the cabin, the new Mahindra Marazzo gets futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto. The car gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting options.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Inside the cabin, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a SmartPlay infotainment system with features like TFT touch screen display, integrated reverse parking camera, bluetooth, voice command and navigation system. The car also gets steering mounted controls. Ertiga also gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting option.
Engine:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)
The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 123 PS and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. A petrol version will follow in 2020 along with an auto gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a 1.4-litre K-series petrol engine which produces 95PS and a 1.3-litre DDiS engine which makes 90PS. Both the engines gets a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission option.
Safety:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)
In terms of safety, the new Mahindra Marazzo gets dual-front airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, ISOFIX child seat mounts, impact sensitive door locks and ABS. The top of the line M6 and M8 variants also gets rear parking camera, emergency call feature and cornering lamps.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
When it comes to safety, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga only gets 2 airbags and seatbelt warining system.
Look:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo MPV. (Image: Mahindra)
In terms of looks, the new Marazzo gets shark-inspired design, the front grille inserts resembles the teeth of a shark, in the tail lamps that are inspired by a shark’s tail and a shark-fin antenna (as an accessory). The new offering from the house of Mahindra also gets projector headlamps, fog lamps with Daytime Running Lamps, chrome finishes on exteriors and twin-spoke 17-inch machined alloy wheels.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
The car looks similar to the Ritz and the last-gen Swift - more of an extended wheelbase variant of both. At the front, the car gets tri-slat chrome grille, chrome accents over the fog lamps. A large chrome strip, with the Ertiga branding embossed on it, runs across the rear end and merges into the red appliques that look like an extension of the same taillights. The alloy wheels provide a better road presence to the car.
Interiors:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo interiors. (Image: Mahindra)
Inside the cabin, the new Mahindra Marazzo gets futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto. The car gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting options.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Inside the cabin, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a SmartPlay infotainment system with features like TFT touch screen display, integrated reverse parking camera, bluetooth, voice command and navigation system. The car also gets steering mounted controls. Ertiga also gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting option.
Engine:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)
The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 123 PS and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. A petrol version will follow in 2020 along with an auto gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a 1.4-litre K-series petrol engine which produces 95PS and a 1.3-litre DDiS engine which makes 90PS. Both the engines gets a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission option.
Safety:-
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)
In terms of safety, the new Mahindra Marazzo gets dual-front airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, ISOFIX child seat mounts, impact sensitive door locks and ABS. The top of the line M6 and M8 variants also gets rear parking camera, emergency call feature and cornering lamps.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
When it comes to safety, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga only gets 2 airbags and seatbelt warining system.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nike’s Latest Chelsea Jersey Can Talk to Fans’ Phones
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...