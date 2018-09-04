Mahindra Marazzo Vs Toyota Innova Crysta MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?

Mahindra Marazzo MPV. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra Marazzo interiors. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched its new MPV Marazzo in Indian market at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Co-developed by Mahindra Design Studio, MANA and Pininfarina, the Marazzo MPV is one of the most anticipated products as it competes against the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, both of which are high selling products in their respective price range. What makes the Mahindra Marazzo special is the fact that Mahindra has launched it in between these two products, at a price range of Rs 10-14 Lakh. With the Marazzo’s launch, there is now another option available for buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Toyota Innova Crysta too has dominated this segment for quite a long time now. Can the new Mahindra Marazzo eat-up the Innova’s market share? Here is a spec comparison between the two cars:-In terms of looks, the new Marazzo gets shark-inspired design, the front grille inserts resembles the teeth of a shark, in the tail lamps that are inspired by a shark’s tail and a shark-fin antenna (as an accessory). The new offering from the house of Mahindra also gets projector headlamps, fog lamps with Daytime Running Lamps, chrome finishes on exteriors and twin-spoke 17-inch machined alloy wheels.The Toyota Innova Crysta gets twin horizontal slats on the radiator grille, the lower half of the hexagonal grille gets thin black slats and is flanked by the fog lamps housings on both sides. The car may look a bit boxy as compared to the older Innova but the projector headlamps with daytime running lights and the roofline of the car provides it a sleeker look. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels.Inside the cabin, the new Mahindra Marazzo gets futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto. The car gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting options.Inside the cabin, the Innova Crysta gets blue-lit instrument cluster, digital display on the dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets steering mounted controls and cruise control in the top two variants. Innova Crysta also gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting option.The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 123 PS and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. A petrol version will follow in 2020 along with an auto gearbox.The petrol variant of the Innova Crysta comes with a new 2.7-litre Dual VVT-i motor that delivers 166 hp and 245 Nm of torque. The diesel Innova Crysta comes with two displacement options - 2.4-litre unit that produces 150 bhp and 343 Nm of torque and a 2.8-litre unit that develops 174 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with sequential shift.In terms of safety, the new Mahindra Marazzo gets dual-front airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, ISOFIX child seat mounts, impact sensitive door locks and ABS. The top of the line M6 and M8 variants also gets rear parking camera, emergency call feature and cornering lamps.When it comes to safety, ABS and EBD is standard in all trims of the Toyota Innove Crysta, and the lower variants get three airbags and seven in the higher variants. Hill start assist control system is available in top end seven-seater trims.