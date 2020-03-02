Mahindra Marksman Armoured SUV to Feature in Upcoming Sooryavanshi Movie, Ajay Devgn to Drive

Think of the Bollywood action movie Singham and chances are that you might be thinking of the now-iconic scene of Ajay Devgn stepping out of a Scorpio which is drifting at the back. Now, that has been recreated by the Bollywood superstar in the upcoming Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif starrer called Sooryavanshi.

The Sooryavanshi trailer was released on March 1, 2020, where all of these actors can be seen pulling impressive stunts on some of the most iconic automobiles including the likes of the Ducati Monster, Land Rover Defender and of course, the scene that we are referring to – the ‘Singham’ entry by Ajay Devgn on the Mahindra Marksman Armoured SUV.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:



While the Scorpio is a fantastic SUV in its own right, the Mahindra Marksman takes it several notches above, quite literally as it is based on the Mahindra Scorpio but is a heavily modified version of it.

The Mahindra Marksman offers protection against small arms fire and underbelly grenade attacks and is Ideal for Border Protection and Riot Control. Marksman is designed as an armoured capsule-based light bulletproof vehicle and it provides protection to the personnel of defence, paramilitary and police.



Armoured to Level B6, the Mahindra Marksman has a Coppola machine gun mount with 270-degree traverse and protection. Five-sided armouring of the passenger compartment (roof and verticals) to provide protection against 5.56x45mm SS109 ammunition.

It also has a Floor blast protection against detonation of two DM-51 German ordnance hand grenades or equivalent. The Ballistic steel interior frame provides overlap and backup protection for impact areas, such as doors and windows.

The Mahindra Marksman shares its platform with the Scorpio and there are two engine options powering the Marksman - either a 2.2-litre mHawk CRDe turbo-diesel engine or a 2.6-litre turbocharged DI engine. While the CRDe produces 120 bhp, the DI produces 115 bhp of power and both the engines are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Watch:

