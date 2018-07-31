English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark

Mahindra's new MPV will be called Marazzo and will have a design language inspired by Shark.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 31, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
Mahindra Marazzo. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer has unveiled the name of the upcoming MPV as Marazzo. Earlier codenamed U321, Marazzo is designed with inspiration from Shark, with several elements borrowed from the largest oceanic predator. Even the name 'Marazzo' means Shark in Basque language. The Marazzo will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100 and will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the teaser images.

Mahindra is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and the new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. Codenamed the U321, the MPV has been spied many times before and now Mahindra has officially announced the name and other pertinent details of the MPV today.

Mahindra Marazzo instument cluster. (Image: Mahindra) Mahindra Marazzo instument cluster. (Image: Mahindra)

As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and industry first surround cooling system.

There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6 speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.

Watch the Live Webcast of the event here to know about the name of the U321 and other detail-



As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra U321 will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
