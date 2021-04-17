Mahindra Offering Attractive Discounts of Upto Rs 80,000 on Select Models: Check Details Here

Mahindra automobiles has announced a host of attractive benefits and discounts on some of its popular models. The lucrative discounts can be availed in the form of corporate benefits, accessories, exchange bonus and cash discounts. The XUV 300 model of the company, which comes as a popular compact SUV in the country, has received a range of discounts in the ongoing month of April. The petrol variant of the SUV, W6 trim under the discount spree will come with a cash discount of Rs 2,500 and the W8 and W8(O) versions will furnish a discount of Rs 5,000.

The diesel-powered versions of the model including the W8(O) and W4 will fetch the prospective buyers with a cash discount of Rs 4,825 and the W8 and W6 variants will feature a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The company is also offering a corporate benefit of Rs 4,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 along with free accessories worth Rs 5,000 for all versions.

The Scorpio SUV by Mahindra is coming in with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and with free accessories worth Rs 10,000. The model will also offer a corporate and exchange bonus of Rs 4,500 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

Mahindra has offered the XUV500 with the highest discounts including free accessories worth Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 36,800. The model also boasts of a corporate discount of Rs 9,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Marazzo MPV, on the other hand, comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the M2 variant. The model will also fetch the prospective buyers a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, as mentioned by carwale.com

The legacy Bolero SUV of Mahindra has been blessed with a cash discount of Rs 3,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 respectively. The company is also offering a Rs 4,000 corporate discount and an additional one year warranty on the model.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here