Mahindra Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 3.06 Lakh on Select Models Till December-End in India

Indian carmaker Mahindra is offering big discounts on selected products in some dealerships across the country. These discounts will be available till the end of December 2020. The discounts include cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

Different car making companies have been offering various year-end and other varieties of discounts in order to assist manufacturers and dealers to clear the previous stock. Further, it cannot be ignored that the automobile industry has been facing a decline in sales since the beginning of 2020. The pandemic on top of this made matters worse.

Here is a list of the cars that have discounts available on them, according to reports:

1. Mahindra Alturas G4: The vehicle can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000.

2. Mahindra XUV500: The XUV500 W5 and XUV500 W7 can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. Apart from these two variants of the car model, the other models get an extra benefit in the form of accessories worth Rs 5,000.

3. Mahindra Scorpio: The discount is only available on the S5 variant of the Scorpio. Those willing to buy the vehicle will be getting a cash discount up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

4. Mahindra Bolero: The sturdy SUV can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

5. Mahindra Marazzo: The buyer of this car will be getting a cash discount up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

6. Mahindra XUV300: There are discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of the car. The petrol engine models of the car can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel variants of the vehicle are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and complimentary accessories up to Rs 6,550.

It must be noted that there are no discounts on the new Thar and the KUV100 NXT.