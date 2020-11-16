Mahindra Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 3.06 Lakh on Select Models Till November 30

Industries across the world have been badly hit due to the novel coronavirus. Auto industry too was hit by it. So, in order to increase sales in this festive season, various car makers have come up with exciting discount schemes. Mahindra has also announced huge discounts across the model range till the end of November 2020.

The buyers can get benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complementary accessories on purchasing a Mahindra car. However, there are no discounts on the Mahindra Thar and the KUV100 NXT.

Here is a look at how you can benefit from buying these vehicles:

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available at a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. The buyer can also get a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000 with it.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio S5 is being offered at a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The other variants of Scorpio can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Mahindra XUV300

There are different discounts on petrol and diesel variants. The petrol variant till November 30 is being offered with exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, while the diesel variant is being made available with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Bolero

The car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 6,500; exchange bonus of Rs 10,000; and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Mahindra XUV500

The W9 and W11 variants of the vehicle are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000; an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000; a corporate discount of Rs 9,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The W5 and W7 variants, on the other hand, are being made available with a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000

Mahindra Marazzo

A cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000 are being offered on the vehicle. The M2 variant of the MPV gets an additional cash discount of Rs 2,000.