Mahindra Offering Discounts and Benefits of Upto Rs 3 Lakh This Festive Season: Details Here

With the festive season just a couple of weeks away, automakers are banking on the auspicious festive season to attract customers with special discounts and offer to boost sales and increase their market footprint. Mahindra & Mahindra, currently the biggest utility vehicle (UV) manufacturer in India is the latest one to join the discount club offering cash discounts, exchange discounts among others.

Mahindra is offering huge discounts up to Rs 3.06 lakh on most of its models of vehicles including UV range from Bolero, to its flagship sport utility vehicles (SUV) the Alturas G4 models. The offers are not valid for the newly launched Thar and the KUV100 Nxt models.

Here is the list of model-wise offer details:

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Alturas G4, Mahindra’s flagship SUV gets the highest discount of Rs 3.06 lakh which includes a Rs 2.20 lakh cash discount, exchange benefit of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 16,000 corporate discount. The Alturas, the most affordable SUV in its segment is available in two modes, an entry-level two-wheel drive and a fully-loaded four-wheel variant. It rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour in its class.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Touted as one of the best seven-seater SUVs currently available, the XUV500 features a punchy 2.2-liter diesel engine. Mahindra is providing a discount of Rs 55,000 for some of its variants – The W5, W7 variants of the XUV500 have a benefit up to Rs 51,000, while the W9 and W11 models get a discount of up to Rs 57,000. The XUV500 is one of the oldest models in Mahindra’s line-up which has undergone two facelifts with the recent one in 2018. They also plan to launch an all-new model next year.

Mahindra Scorpio

Another popular SUV from Mahindra’s stable is being offered on just four variants to choose from – the S5, S7, S9 and S11. The S5 variant gets the maximum benefits with Rs 20,000 cash benefit, Rs 25,000 in exchange bonus, accessories worth up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. While the S7, S9 and S11 variants are offered with exchange benefits only, they won’t be eligible for cash discounts and free accessories. Mahindra plans to introduce an all-new model next year.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo MPV was the most recent model to be upgraded to comply with BS6 emission standards. It is being offered on the M4+ and M6+ variants with benefits of Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 in exchange benefits, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with discounts up to Rs 30,000 which include Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Bolero

Even though the Bolero is almost two-decade-old it is one of the most popular UVs from the Mahindra line-up. It has seen considerable changes and upgrades over the years, it only features a BS6 compliant engine, but also a crash test compliant model. The Bolero is offered with a discount of Rs 20, 500 which include Rs 6,500 as cash discount, exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 and Rs 4,000 as corporate discount.

Source