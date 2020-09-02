Mahindra Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh on Select Range of SUVs in India

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all industries across the globe have been severely hit. After months of a lull, there is finally good news for some car buyers.

Indian carmaker Mahindra is offering discounts up to Rs 2.5 Lakhs on a select range of SUVs. According to a report published in AutoCar, Mahindra will be giving a minimum discount of Rs 10,000 on the select vehicles.

As per the report, the SUVs available at a discounted price include, Alturas G4, KUV100 NXT, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio and Bolero.

Here is a look at the benefits and discounts available on each of these vehicles:

Mahindra Alturas G4: The car is a huge 7-seater SUV. Those willing to buy this will be impressed with the car’s interiors and a great equipment list. Currently, the car is priced at Rs 28.69 lakh, for the lower variant. The brand is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on the Mahindra Alturas G4. This includes a cash discount of Rs 1.75 lakh, Rs 50,000 off as an exchange bonus and free accessories worth Rs 25,000.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: The brand is offering benefits up to Rs 45,000 on the vehicle. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, accessories worth Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is the smallest SUV by Mahindra. The six seater car is equipped with the latest BS6 and is now available in a petrol-only model with a 83hp, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine.

Mahindra XUV500: The Mahindra XUV500 is almost 10 years old now. Despite this, the car has been equipped with the latest BS6 standard. The buyer of the car is eligible to avail a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, accessories worth Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

Mahindra XUV300: The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel variants. Currently the dealers of this car are offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 across all variants of the XUV300.

Mahindra Scorpio: The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most reliable SUVs out there. Recently, the brand equipped the car with the latest BS6 engine. If the grape vine is to be believed then car will also get an all new model in 2021. However, as of now, benefits of up to Rs 20,000 are being offered on buying the model. This includes Rs 10,000 as exchange bonus and Rs 10,000 in accessories on the BS6 Scorpio.

Mahindra Bolero: The Mahindra Bolero has been made BS6 compliant. Currently, a discount of only Rs 10,000 is being given on the car.