Mahindra Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 3 Lakh on Select Models in June

The novel coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted the auto industry. However, with shops and industries slowly opening up businesses are hoping things will get better. Various manufacturers are coming up with a variety of discounts and schemes in order to encourage people to buy cars.







According to a report published in Carwale (https://www.carwale.com/news/discounts-of-up-to-rs-3-lakh-on-mahindra-alturas-g4-scorpio-and-xuv500/), Mahindra is offering big discount on a wide range of models for the month of June. These offers and benefits can be availed in terms of cash discounts, exchange bonus etc. Take a look at these vehicle models on which you can get benefits:







Mahindra Alturas G4







The benefits are up to Rs 3 lakh including the exchange bonus. If you wish to exchange XUV500 for a new Alturas G4, you will get an exchange bonus of Rs 40, 000. For all models of Scorpio, the exchange bonus is Rs 30,000 but for S5 trim, you also get an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000.







Mahindra KUV 100 NXT







Discounts on this car include an exchange bonus of Rs 29,000 across variants. The K2 trim is available with a cash discount of Rs 17,000; K4 with a cash discount of Rs 23, 000 while K6 and K8 trims will get a cash discount of Rs 38,000.







Mahindra XUV 300







The buyer can get a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the W4 trim, Rs 25,000 for the W6 MT trim and Rs 30,000 for the W8 and W8 (O) trim on the Mahindra XUV300 petrol variant. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 is also offered on all variants.

