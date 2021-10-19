Mahindra Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 81,500 on Select Models During Festive Season

Mahindra is offering whopping discounts and benefits that go up to Rs 81,500 on its Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) this festive season. The offer is applicable to their several models from Bolero to Alturas G4.

The most affordable model of the company – Mahindra KUV100 NXT – is available with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and a cash discount of 38,055 (depending on the variant). On buying Mahindra XUV300, one can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of around Rs 15,000 (depends on variants). Other than that, one can also get accessories worth Rs 5,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 4,000 on this model. Bolero has the least amount of offers this festive season as the company is only offering a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the vehicle.

A cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of 5,200 is available on buying Marazzo. However, it can differ according to the variants. On Scorpio, one can get Rs 5,000 in exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 in corporate discount and Rs 13,320 in other offers.

Also Watch:

The biggest discount is on Mahindra’s Alturas G4. The company is giving up to Rs 81,500 in discount offers, which includes Rs 50,000 in exchange bonus, Rs 11,500 in corporate benefits and Rs 20,000 in additional offers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.