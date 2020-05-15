Mahindra Offering Discounts up to Rs 3 Lakh on BS-VI Compliant SUVs

Mahindra is offering a range of discounts and benefits on its BS6-compliant SUVs till the end of this month. Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 3.05 lakhs depending upon the model and the variant of the car.

Here is the list of cars which are available on discount

Alturas G4

The buyer can get a benefit of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on this particular model. It includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 2.40 lakh and exchange benefit of up to Rs 50,000. The vehicle in today’s date costs between Rs 28.69 lakh and Rs 31.69 lakh.

KUV100 NXT

Customer can get discount and benefits up to Rs 70,800 only on the petrol variant. The KUV100 is priced between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.16 lakh.

XUV300

Buyers can avail benefits up to Rs 69,500 depending upon the variant. It must be noted that this was Mahindra’s first vehicle to have met the BS6 emission norms. The price of this car ranges from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh.

XUV500

The price of XUV500 was increased after it was upgraded to BS6. The car in today’s date costs between Rs 13.20 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh. Benefits of up to Rs 49,000 can be availed on this car.

Scorpio

The SUV priced between Rs 12.40 lakh and Rs 16 Lakh has been on a sale for quite some time now. The car is most likely to get replaced by next year. However, the buyers of Scorpio can avail benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

Bolero

The car, which hit the market in the year 2000, has seen various modifications. The buyer can avail benefits up to Rs 14,000.

Also Watch:

