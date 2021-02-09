Mahindra Offering Discounts Upto Rs 80,000 in February 2021 on Select Models: Details Here

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering huge discounts on various product line-ups including XUV500, Marazzo, Scorpio, and the XUV300. The offer is aimed at attracting more customers and increasing the sales of the vehicles. On the other hand, people who were waiting to buy the models because of the high prices can go through the details provided below and finally decide to bring home their new car. Also, these offers will be valid till the end of this month (February).

Those who are interested can avail the benefit in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, exchange bonuses, and complementary accessories. The discount offers being provided by the dealers are mentioned below:

Mahindra XUV500: The model is being offered with the discount benefits of up to Rs 80,800 including Rs 36,800 cash discount. The price of the vehicle begins at Rs13.83 lakh. Other offers include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 15,000.The SUV comes with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine which generates 155hp/360Nm.

Marazzo: Buyers can get the model with the benefits worth Rs 41,000, including a cash discount of Rs 20,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 is also being provided by the dealers.The vehicle runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine releasing 122.6hp of maximum power and 300Nm of torque.

Mahindra Scorpio: Starting at the price of Rs 12.67 lakh, the Scorpio can be bought with discounts of up to Rs 39,500, including an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Buyers can also avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.The vehicle is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which makes 140hp/320Nm.

Mahindra XUV300: Starting with a price range of Rs 7.95 lakh, the XUV is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.The model comes with two engine choices including a 110.1hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 116.6hp 1.5-litre diesel mill.