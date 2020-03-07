Mahindra Offering Hefty Discounts On BS4 Cars Upto Rs 2.4 Lakh, Here's a Complete List of Offers

Mahindra is offering huge discounts on its BS4 cars in view of the transition to BS-VI emission standards from April 1. From Mahindra’s stable only the XUV 300 petrol is now available in petrol, the rest of the models are yet to be launched.

The company is providing discounts up to Rs 2.4 lakh on BS4 compliant cars.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4, which comes in two variants priced at Rs 27 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, attracts the highest discount.

Mahindra KUV100

The variants of Mahindra KUV100 can also fetch you decent concessions. Its base-spec K2 variant can get buyers a discount of Rs 17000, while K4 variant comes at Rs 23,000 offer. K6 and the top-spec K8 are available at a rebate of Rs 38,000 and Rs 39,000.

Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300’s T4 and T6 variants come with a benefit of Rs 56,000. On the other hand, its T8 variant and top-spec T10 (O) have a discount of Rs 47,000 and Rs 38,000.

Also Watch:



Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

Bolero Power Plus can get buyers an offer of Rs 6,000.

Mahindra Thar

Some dealers are offering a rebate of Rs 30,000 on Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Marazzo

M4 variant of Marazzo BS4 is available at a benefit of Rs 36,000, while its M6 and M8 variant can fetch you a discount of Rs 77,000 and Rs 1.39 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio can get you a benefit of Rs 20,000. The company is offering rebate of Rs 57,000 on the W5 variant of XUV500, whose W7 and W9 variants attract a discount of Rs 72,000. XUV500’s top-spec W11 variant is available at a concession of Rs 77,000.