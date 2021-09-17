Mahindra Offering Huge Discounts Upto Rs 2.63 Lakh on Select Models, Details Here

Diwali came early for Mahindra this year! Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled their XUV700, creating a buzz around the town. The official sale of the successor of XUV500 is about to begin, and it looks like Mahindra is in a festive mood. The car manufacturer has just announced massive discounts of up to Rs 2.63 lakh on their other SUV variants like the XUV500, XUV300, Bolero, and the new-generation Scorpio. The company has not rolled out any offers for its models like the Mahindra Thar, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo. Here’s a list of discounts -

XUV500 (Current Price: Rs 14.22 lakh – Rs 18.84 lakh)

First coming to the model that is being bid adieu since its successor is ready to rule the roads, the Mahindra XUV500 is seeing the highest discount being offered by the company. The car is available in four trims – W5, W7, W9, and W11(O). The price of the top-end variant, i.e., the W11(O), is now slashed by a whopping Rs 1.79 lakh.

On top of this generous reduction in the cost, the buyer will be offered exchange benefits of Rs 50,000, corporate benefits of Rs 13,500, and as icing on the cake, the company will offer accessories worth Rs 20,000 for free. For other lower trims, the company is offering a generous discount plus benefits of Rs.2.11 lakh for the W9 and W7, excluding the base W5 variant.

XUV300 (Current Price: Rs 7.95 lakh – Rs 13.33 lakh)

Interested buyers for the XUV300 will enjoy a discount plus benefits of Rs 46,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, among other benefits. The car is offered in four trims – W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). All the trims get the discount plus benefits, except the base W4 trim, which only gets exchange and corporate benefits.

Mahindra Scorpio (Current Price: Rs 12.59 lakh – Rs 17.47 lakh)

The widely popular Mahindra Scorpio also comes with discounts and benefits for the five trims offered by the company. The S5 trim gets the maximum benefits among all the trims with a slash of Rs 23,000, including accessories worth Rs 13,000. The S7, S9, and S11 trims get accessories worth Rs 7000, along with the corporate discount. The base trim gets the lowest discount with accessories worth Rs 5000, coupled with corporate benefits of Rs 10,000.

Mahindra Bolero (Current Price: Rs 8.62 lakh – Rs 9.61 lakh)

All the trims of the Mahindra Bolero – B4, B6, and B6(O) – will get a cash discount of Rs 3,500, corporate benefits worth Rs 11,000, and accessories amounting to Rs 6,500. The total amount of the benefits in Bolero adds up to Rs 21,000.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT (Current Price: Rs 6.09 lakh – Rs 7.82 lakh)

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes in four variants, i.e., K2, K4, and K8. The three trims will come with a cash slash of Rs 16,000, Rs 23,000, and Rs 38,000, respectively. All the variants will get corporate benefits of Rs 3,000.

