Mahindra Offering Massive Discounts of Upto Rs 1.20 Lakh on its SUV Range
Mahindra is offering discounts on the Alturas G4, TUV300, XUV500, Xylo, Scorpio, and Bolero among other SUVs.
Though the automobile sector has seen a marginal rise in sales in the month of October, the sector has been witnessing slowdown due to sluggish demand. In order to entice buyers, car manufacturer Mahindra is giving discounts of up to Rs 1.20 lakh on some of its range of SUVs all throughout November this year. According to a report, Mahindra is giving discounts on the Scorpio, the XUV 300, XUV 500, TUV 300, the Alturas among others.
Mahindra Alturas G4
This car is available at a discount of Rs 1.20 lakh. Mahindra is also providing additional benefits on both, the G4 and G2 variants of the Alturas throughout November. The flagship SUV of Mahindra comes powered with a 2.2-litre, turbo-diesel engine.
Mahindra TUV300
The T10 variant of the pre-facelift model of Mahindra TUV300 is available at discounts of up to Rs 1.10 lakh. Mahindra TUV300 comes with 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra dealers are offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on the W3 variant of the XUV500, while the W5, W7 and W9 variants come with a discount of Rs 66,000. The top-end W11 variant of Mahindra XUV500 is available at a discount of Rs 75,000. The XUV500’s diesel variant is powered with a 155hp 2.2-litre turbo engine, whereas the petrol variant is coupled with 140hp 2.2-litre engine.
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Select Mahindra dealers, who still hold the stock of the TUV300 Plus, are giving a discount worth Rs 70,000 on the model. The 9-seater TUV300 Plus comes with a single-engine and gearbox option.
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on the K8 variant of the KUV100 NXT manufactured in the year 2018.
Mahindra Xylo
In the month of November, all the variants of Mahindra Xylo that comes with either a 2.5-litre or a 2.2-litre diesel are available at a discount of up to Rs 62,000.
Mahindra Scorpio
Dealers are providing a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the 2.5-litre- equipped S3 variant of Mahindra Scorpio. The S5 variant is available at a discount of Rs 55,000, while the S7, S9 and S11 variants are offered at discounts and benefits of up to Rs 35,000.
Mahindra XUV300
Buyers willing to buy Mahindra XUV300 in the month of November this year can avail discounts and benefits of up to Rs 35,000 on W4, W6 and W8 variants. The W8 option and W8 AMT variants are available at a discount of Rs 50,000.
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra dealers are offering the Bolero at a discount of Rs 30,000.
Mahindra Bolero Power+
The Bolero Power Plus can be purchased at discounts and benefits of up to Rs 30,000 in the month of November. The discounts and benefits are applicable across all variants of the SUV.
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar comes powered with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is available at discounts and benefits of up to Rs 25,000. The discounts and benefits can be availed in the month of November on both the current ABS and non-ABS Thar models.
