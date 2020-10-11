Mahindra Offers Corona Insurance Worth Rs 1 Lakh to Customers Buying Bolero Pick-Up Range

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the leader in the Indian pick-up segment has announced a Corona Insurance plan for customers of Bolero pick-up range. The Free Corona Insurance is a floater health insurance cover for up to Rs. 1 lakh that will cover the customer, his/ her spouse and up to two of the customer’s children. The insurance is valid for a period of 9.5 months from the date of purchase of the new vehicle.

The Insurance is applicable on the Bolero Pickup range which includes the Bolero Pik-up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero City Pikup and Bolero Camper from 1st October to 30th November, 2020. Mahindra has tied up with Oriental Insurance Company to provide the Corona Insurance policy.

Commenting on this unique initiative, Satinder Singh Bajwa – Senior Vice President – Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “The pick-up customer is one whose job involves travel, providing essential services, where they can’t avoid interacting with people around the clock. As market leaders in the Pick-up segment, we would like to salute these ‘Warriors on Wheels’, partnering them on their journeys, providing them with that additional bit of support, ensuring peace of mind, while safeguarding their savings during these challenging times. An industry first initiative on our Bolero Pick-up range, this Corona insurance initiative coincides with the start of Mahindra’s 75th year and seeks to drive positive change in the lives of our stakeholders and the communities we serve around the world.”

To avail the Corona Insurance, customers need to register with their Name, Date of Birth and Address including that of their family members. The health insurance can be used in case of hospitalisation or home quarantine by the driver and his/ her family members who test positive for Covid-19.

With a market share of over 65% (YTD September 2020) in LCV 2-3.5ton segment, Mahindra has the widest portfolio in Pick-ups to cater to various needs of cargo transportation and the flagship range of Bolero-Pik-Ups have more than 15 lakh customers.

Mahindra is known for various firsts in the Pick-up segment, be it the first Flat-bed cargo pickup, first Double Cabin Pickup, first AC Pick up or first CNG Pick up.