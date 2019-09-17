Mahindra Offers Discounts of Upto Rs 52,000 on TUV300, Scorpio, Bolero, Thar

The automobile sector in India is reeling under a massive slowdown. With festive season round the corner, select Mahindra dealers across the country are offering discounts of up to Rs 76,500 on models across the product range. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, free accessories and complimentary insurance.

Mahindra TUV300

The pre-facelift version of the Mahindra TUV300 can be availed at a cash discount of up to Rs 52,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,500 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra KUV100

The Mahindra KUV100 is being offered at a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 29,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus comes with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 (valid exclusively on the P4 trim), exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, corporate discount and a corporate discount and free accessories worth Rs 5,000 each.

Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

The Bolero Power Plus by Mahindra is being offered at a cash discount of Rs 11,500, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and free accessories worth Rs 3,500.

Mahindra Marazzo

The M2 and M4 trims of the Mahindra Marazzo are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The M6 and M8 trims of the MPV can be purchased at an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and complimentary insurance for the first year.

Mahindra Scorpio

Discounts on all variants, except for the base variant of the Mahindra Scorpio can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 and free accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Mahindra XUV500

All trims excluding the W3 trim of the Mahindra XUV500 can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 26,000, exchange bonus of Rs 45,000, corporate discount of Rs 9,000 and free accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Mahindra Thar

The ABS variant of the SUV, Mahindra Thar, can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 9,000 and free accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Mahindra dealers are, however, offering no discounts on the Alturas G4.

