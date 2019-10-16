Mahindra Offers Discounts up to Rs 1.06 Lakhs on Scorpio, Bolero, XUV 500 and Others

The automobile sector in the country has been witnessing a slowdown over the past few months. During the festive season, automobile dealers are anticipating some revival in demand and many are even offering discounts to lure buyers. According to a report, several Mahindra car dealers across India are giving massive discounts. The discount offer comes with an exchange bonus, accessories and complimentary insurance.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Alturas G4 is being offered at a cash discount of Rs 37,000. The car dealers are also giving an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and accessories that cost Rs 19,000.

Mahindra Scorpio

Expect for the base model, the Scorpio is available at a cash discount worth Rs 39,000 and accessories of Rs 10,000.

Mahindra KUV100 Nxt

The Mahindra KUV100 Nxt is being offered at a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 29,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

The Bolero Power Plus is available at a cash discount of Rs 11,500, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and accessories worth Rs 3,500.

Mahindra XUV500

All trims apart from the W3 Mahindra XUV500 are being offered at a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 45,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Mahindra TUV300

This variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 51,000. Car dealers are also giving an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and accessories which cost Rs 5,000.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The TUV300 Plus is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Thar ABS

Mahindra dealers are offering the Thar ABS at a cash discount of Rs 9,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The M4 trim of the Marazzo comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 while the M6 and M8 trims come with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and insurance for the first year.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with minimum accessories, which include mud flaps and mats. Customers will get the exchange bonus based on their choice of variant.

