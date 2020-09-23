Mahindra Owned Peugeot Metropolis Tri-Scooter Joins French Presidential Fleet

Indian auto company Mahindra, through its subsidiary Peugeot, will now be a part of the French presidential fleet. Peugeot Motorcycles is a France based auto brand manufacturing four wheelers and tricycles and is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group. Their three-wheeled scooter, Metropolis, has been chosen to run alongside the President’s parade of vehicles in France.

The scooter were launched in France earlier this month and have already been inducted to the President of the French Republic – official residence – Elysee Palace. Metropolis will be the second scooter/motorcycle in the fleet. The E-Ludix, an e-scooter by Peugeot, became a part of the presidential fleet in 2019.

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, used Twitter to share the good news. “We’re clearly moving in good company... ‘Peugeot Motocycles’—A @MahindraRise company...”

He’d quoted this on an original tweet by Prakash Wakankar, international operations executive for Mahindra group.

The Peugeot Motorcycles was purchased by Mahindra in October 2019. It has now become a part of Guangdong Police SWAT team in China.

In an earlier tweet, Mahindra had tweeted a clip demonstrating the three-wheeled scooter’s versatility. It can be utilised in a variety of combat situations in multiple ways. Mahindra is excited about the expensive beast, but he has plans for the development of such vehicles back home as well. He’d asked Wakankar earlier if a cost-effective alternative could be made possible for India.

Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company)An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron ?And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India? https://t.co/LoW5fhepEP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 31, 2020

