Mahindra Owned Pininfarina Teases PF0 Concept

The majority of real car enthusiasts can probably spot a Pininfarina car design reasonably easily because they tend to be very distinctive, bold and attractive. Now that the company is stepping out of its comfort zone of designing for others and venturing into manufacturing cars in its own right, it's being just as bold about describing its intentions. This first Pininfarina model will be an all-electric supercar, which the company is developing as a direct competitor to some of the world's fastest, most expensive and most desirable models. Boasting somewhere north of 1,000 horsepower and a price expected to be well into seven figures, this Pininfarina extreme EV is the company's calling card for an upcoming range of cars and EVs all exclusively powered by electricity.Although there are many small manufacturers all around the world turning out combustion engine and all-electric hypercars all the time, very few have the name, experience or resources to take on the likes of Tesla, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bugatti. Pagani and Koenigsegg are two that immediately spring to mind, but even they don't have the acclaim associated with the Pininfarina name and reputation.Pininfarina may be new at the car production game, but it has many decades of experience under its belt designing and engineering some of the most fabulous and desirable cars of all time, including many of the best models to every wear the Ferrari badge. The first production car will be a genuine hypercar based on this PF0 Concept, and it's likely to go on sale within the next two years. After that, Pininfarina intends to introduce a range of what it calls more affordable electric cars and SUVs.Michael Perschke, the CEO of Automobili Pininfarina says: "Automobili Pininfarina is a pioneering new business created to service the most discerning clients in the world. Our product portfolio will launch with an innovative, zero-emissions hypercar that represents the progression we aim to make at the pinnacle of the luxury and sports car market." In a statement, Pininfarina noted that after presenting its "business and product plans to prospective retailer partners, clients and media in New York this week," the PF0 Concept will finally be revealed to the world during Monterey Car Week in California next month (August 18-26).