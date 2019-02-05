Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales up by 7% in January 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced its auto sales performance for January 2019 which stood at 55,722 vehicles, compared to 52,063 vehicles during January 2018, a growth of 7%.The company’s domestic sales touched 52,500 vehicles during January 2019, as against 49,432 vehicles in January 2018, a growth of 6%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 23,872 vehicles in January 2019, as against 23,686 vehicles in January 2018.In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 22,625 vehicles in January 2019, as against 21,002 vehicles in January 2018, a growth of 8%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 849 vehicles for the month. Exports for January 2019 stood at 3,222 vehicles, a growth of 22%.Commenting on the performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The first month of the new calendar year continues to be on an overall growth path. There is buoyancy in rural growth, commodity costs are leveling, fuel prices are coming down and we see improvement in Forex movement, which in turn will drive positive customer sentiment. Having successfully established the Marazzo & Alturas brands and with the upcoming launch of our new compact SUV, the XUV300, we are positive on our outlook”.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.