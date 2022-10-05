Mahindra Pininfarina Battista Pure-Electric Hyper GT Car Delivered in North America

Automobili Pininfarina has delivered the first Battista pure-electric hyper GT cars in North America. The first unit will be followed by the exclusive Battista Anniversario, which will also leave the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy this month to be received by another U.S. owner.

The all-electric Pininfarina Battista, along with the new Battista Luggage Collection, will be showcased at exclusive events in the state of New York. The Italian brand Automobili Pininfarina is owned by India-based Mahindra Group. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was elated to see the Battista pure-electric hyper GT cars getting delivered.

Big day for us all. Hard to describe the feeling of seeing a dream being realised… https://t.co/cG2A0uB6wK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2022

Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: “The team and I are very proud of Automobili Pininfarina’s expansion in the U.S. and the delivery of the first Battista cars stateside. This symbolises our creation of a new luxury electric car segment both in the U.S. and globally. With a passionate collector receiving the first Battista in North America, we see tremendous confidence in this masterpiece of design and technology in this influential community.

The US-spec Pininfarina Battista boasts of a dual-tone silver and carbon fibre theme with red aluminium details. Moreover, it flaunts an Argento Liquido paint finish on the body alongside Carbon Accent Pack. The mirror caps are finished in exposed signature Carbon tinted in black.

The streamlined Goccia roof is painted in Nero and the Exterior Jewellery Pack has been specified by the client in brushed aluminium painted in a bespoke vibrant red. The interior upholstery is finished in chrome-free leather while the GT seats come in a red luxury leather with black contrast stitch and quilting combined with a black Triangolo quilting on centre console and door inserts continuing the colour theme and detailing inside the cabin.

