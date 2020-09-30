Mahindra Racing Becomes First Formula E Team to Receive Three Stars For Sustainability By The FIA

Mahindra Racing has announced that it is the first Formula E team in history to receive the highest sustainability accolade by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), motorsport’s governing body.

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is aimed at helping motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance. By introducing a clear and consistent environmental management system, it provides stakeholders with a three-level framework against which to accredit their activities. After initially achieving Two-Star Accreditation in November 2016, which was reconfirmed after an audit in December

2018, the team has worked tirelessly to work towards Excellence in the accreditation process.

Three-Star Accreditation translates as Best Practice. By awarding Mahindra Racing with the accolade, the FIA recognises that the team, which was the first OEM to commit to the world’s first all-electric racing championship, demonstrates best practice and commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system.

Mahindra Racing is only the second motorsport team in the world to receive Three-Star, in addition to McLaren Racing Formula 1 Team. The team’s news comes just days after Formula E, which becomes a World Championship for the first time in the upcoming season, announced it has become the first sport to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint dating back to inception. This announcement from the sport was also key to Mahindra Racing, as it means that the team has a net-zero carbon footprint on all race and test events, including freight, travel, event operations and race car production.