Mahindra Recalls Limited Batch of XUV300 Units to Fix Faulty Suspension

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it is recalling a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles to fix a faulty suspension component. The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that was manufactured till May 19, 2019. "This is in keeping with the company's customer-centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," M&M said in a regulatory filing. The company, however, did not share the number of the recalled units.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 has both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car has 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). The Mahindra XUV300 has a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.

