Mahindra Recalls Limited Batch of XUV300 Units to Fix Faulty Suspension
Mahindra and Mahindra will carry out the inspection and subsequent rectification free of cost for all XUV300 customers.
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it is recalling a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles to fix a faulty suspension component. The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that was manufactured till May 19, 2019. "This is in keeping with the company's customer-centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," M&M said in a regulatory filing. The company, however, did not share the number of the recalled units.
Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 has both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car has 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). The Mahindra XUV300 has a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 05 August , 2019 Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999
- Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman
- Ranveer Singh Appreciates Rare Compliment from Deepika Padukone on Instagram
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
- Deputy Dads: 17 Sheriffs In the Same Department Welcomed Babies In 2019