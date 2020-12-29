Mahindra Registers ScorpioN, Scorpio N Names for the Upcoming Next-Generation SUV

Mahindra has filed fresh trademark applications before the registry for the upcoming new-generation Scorpio in India. The home-grown carmaker has registered separate iterations for seeking trademark on the name Mahindra ScorpioN and Scorpio N.

The new-generation XUV500 and Scorpio SUVs are two of the much-anticipated launches of 2021. The marks are due to be examined shortly and approved for use by the Trademark Office. Spy snippets of the new XUV500 and Scorpio have already created buzz and both the models are expected to prime their feature, design and engine mechanism. While earlier, Mahindra received the approval for the name Scorpio Sting, this time it’s ScorpioN. The Indian car-maker is reportedly now designing a new logo to replace the existing one.

Mahindra is working on a new Scorpio which will debut in 2021. The SUV will be based on an updated version of the present ladder frame chassis. The new generation Scorpio is expected to be bigger in dimensions than the current generation.

Mahindra is likely to come up with a more powerful variant for the 2021 Mahindra ScorpioN nameplate. The vehicle is expected to undergo a complete makeover. The 2021 Scorpio will receive a new 2.0 litre turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine from the mStallion engine family, powering the SUV with 152 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine offers 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

The new Scorpio exterior will get styling with a multi-slat front grille, LED headlamps, and reworked fore and aft bumpers. The wheel arches of the new SUV with alloy wheel design are expected to be bigger.

The new interiors include an instrument cluster with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a multi-information display. Several other feature highlights include cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, push-button to start/stop, automatic climate control and much more.