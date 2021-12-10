Mahindra Replaces Customer's Faulty XUV 700 with New Car After Issues With ADAS System

Mahindra XUV 700 has been selling like hotcakes since its launch in October this year. The SUV packed with some of the segment-best features currently has a waiting period of over one year, and with the buzz around the vehicle, it’s only expected to go up. While some lucky buyers have got the delivery of their vehicle, there’s also one customer who reportedly received a faulty unit. But thankfully, Mahindra replaced his XUV700 with another brand new unit. In a video shared on YouTube by a channel named Fuel Injected, the buyer claims that his silver XUV 700 was replaced with another Midnight Black model after it developed some problem.

Going forward in the video, the customer explains the process of zeroing down on XUV 700 as the choice of his new car. He talks about how his family was looking for a 7 seater SUV, and considered cars like MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar. However, they did not feel satisfied with the package and pricing of any of these SUVs. Around the same time, the customer came to know about XUV 700 and was instantly impressed with its features and price. He took a test drive and decided to end his search.

The customer opted for the silver variant of the car on the very first day when booking opened. However, he soon realised the vehicle looked much better in Midnight Black colour. He approached Mahindra to change the booking but the carmaker denied the request citing company policies.

He anyway went ahead with the original choice, and soon received the delivery of the silver variant. However, as he drove his XUV 700 home, he realised the functions related to ADAS were not working properly.

The car was taken back to the dealership to find out the error but Mahindra’s service team could not find the issue even after two days.

The owner went to check on the car at the dealership and saw that all components were taken down. He asked the dealership to return his money as he did not want to have a faulty vehicle. Fortunately for him, Mahindra decided to replace his XUV 700 with a brand new Midnight Black version of the car.

