Mahindra Rolls Out 1 Millionth Vehicle From Each of its 3 Manufacturing Plants
The three facilities joined the company's Nashik and Kandivali plants to touch 1 million units for the first time.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has rolled out the 1 millionth vehicle from each of its 3 automotive manufacturing plants in Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar. The three facilities joined the company's Nashik and Kandivali plants to touch 1 million units for the first time.
Speaking on this milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This achievement is a significant moment in Mahindra’s automotive journey. It tangibly demonstrates our spirit of accepting no limits and the relentless effort put in by each of our people across the three manufacturing facilities. We are committed to the Make-in-India initiative and this millionth vehicle roll-out across three different facilities is a fine example of our manufacturing excellence and operational efficiency.”
According to Mr. Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The state-of-the-art facilities and lean manufacturing processes at Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar played pivotal roles in achieving this production milestone within our planned timelines. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for all our plants in the future”.
Mahindra’s Automotive plants are fully equipped manufacturing facilities with Press Shops, Body Shops, CED Lines, Paint Shops and Assembly Lines, and many have won several accolades since their inception.
