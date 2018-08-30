English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Rolls Out 1,00,000 Units of Jeeto Mini-Truck Platform
Produced at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad, Telengana, the Jeeto was launched in eight variants that addressed varied customer needs.
Mahindra Jeeto. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it has rolled out 1,00,000 units of its Jeeto mini-truck platform since its launch in 2015. The homegrown company believes that the Jeeto is the ideal mini truck for business needs as it helps in the last-mile transportation of goods. Produced at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad, Telengana, the Jeeto was launched in eight variants that addressed varied customer needs.
Speaking on this achievement, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a very proud moment for us. Jeeto has been a game changer in last mile distribution with its modular range, unmatched versatility and superior efficiency to haul goods across different segments."
He further added, "With 30% more mileage, it has delivered superior value & fulfilled the brand promise of bringing prosperity into the lives of its customers by enabling them to earn more. With over one lakh vehicles produced on the Jeeto platform over the past 3 years, it is a testament to Mahindra’s focus on developing best in class products”.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
