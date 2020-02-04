Mahindra Rolls Out 25th Lakh Vehicle From Nasik Plant
Today, over 700 vehicles per day are manufactured on the assembly line and those vehicles have reached more than 34 different countries across the world.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), has announced a significant milestone as the company rolled out its 25th lakh vehicle from its Nasik manufacturing facility. Mahindra’s power brand Scorpio was the 25th lakh vehicle that was rolled out from the facility.
Speaking on this historic occasion, Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “This achievement is a significant moment for us in our automotive journey and bears testimony to the relentless effort put in by each member of the Nasik plant. The plant has constantly achieved manufacturing excellence and reflects the commitment and spirit of our Rise philosophy by accepting no limits. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for our Nasik plant in times to come”.
Mahindra’s Nasik manufacturing facility was established in 1981 with a total area covering 147 acres, and a production capacity of 210,000 vehicles. With the roll-out of its first vehicle, the FJ Mini Bus, the plant started manufacturing 8 vehicles per day. Today, over 700 vehicles per day are manufactured on the assembly line and those vehicles have reached more than 34 different countries across the world. The plant currently manufactures the Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, e-Verito, Ambulance, Scorpio SC/DC and Thar range of Mahindra products.
