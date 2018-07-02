English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra Sales in June 2018 up by 26 Percent at 45,155 Units
Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 12 percent at 18,137 units as against 16,212 units in June 2017.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has reported a 26 percent increase in total sales at 45,155 units in June. It had sold 35,759 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were up 23 percent to 41,689 units last month, compared to 33,904 units in June 2017. Exports also registered a growth of 87 percent at 3,466 units as against 1,855 units in the year-ago month. Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were up 12 percent at 18,137 units as against 16,212 units in June 2017.
“We are happy to have garnered an overall growth of 26 percent for June. This growth is driven by both our commercial and personal vehicles portfolio. We hope that macro conditions such as fuel prices, interest rates and raw material prices remain at satisfactory levels to enable us and the auto industry to grow in the coming months," Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd, said.
Medium and heavy Commercial vehicle sales were up 58 percent at 1,108 units last month against 700 units in the year-ago period, it said.
