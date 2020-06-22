Mahindra Sarpanch Plus Tractor Series Launched, Offers 6 Year Warranty and Online Booking

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has introduced its new Sarpanch Plus range of tractors in Maharashtra, with the launch of the 575 Sarapanch Plus, which is an upgrade to its popular 575 Sarpanch. The new series offers models spanning multiple HP-points in the 30 HP to 50 HP category.

The all-new Sarpanch Plus offers 2HP more power, higher max torque and back-up torque, to cover more land quickly. Mahindra’s new engine technology not only delivers higher power but claims to have best-in-class fuel efficiency, to enhance the earning potential of farmers. The model’s new styling and ergonomic design ensure pride of ownership and operator comfort. The new Sarpanch Plus series will be manufactured at Mahindra’s manufacturing facilities across India.

The new Sarpanch Plus series comes with Mahindra’s industry-first, 6-year warranty and can be booked online for a payment of Rs 5,000 and is available with special finance and customer schemes.

Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “As leaders in the Indian tractor market, we at Mahindra have always been at the forefront of introducing the latest technologies and the new Sarpanch Plus series is a step in that direction. The new series is developed to meet the evolving demands of modern farmers by providing extra power, higher back-up torque, modern styling and best-in-class ergonomics. The latest ELS engine technology with higher power and fuel efficiency will enable farmers to improve their productivity and drive their earnings”.

Also Watch:



The new Sarpanch Plus series is also available at Mahindra Tractor dealerships that have commenced operations across Maharashtra.