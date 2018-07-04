Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Get Stuck, Tata Hexa Rescues – Watch Video

When it comes buying cars with a budget of upwards of Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 30 lakh, most of the people in India prefer buying an SUV. And when it comes to SUV, people prefer the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio and interestingly, also consider the Toyota Innova MPV – which is pretty much the benchmark in its segment. Now to tackle these cars, Tata Motors had launched their flagship offering in the Indian market which was in the form of the Tata Hexa and gave it the styling of an SUV while also claiming that the car offers the practicality of an MPV. Now, there is a video that has been doing the rounds on social media wherein the Tata Hexa can be seen helping out a stuck Mahindra Scorpio as well as a Toyota Innova by pulling them out of a sticky situation, literally.As seen in the video, the Mahindra Scorpio seems to have been stuck in soft sand where the wheels could have dug in while the driver was trying to power his way out of it. And when it comes to the Toyota Innova, the MPV’s rear axle seems to have been stuck on top of a rock and the Hexa can be seen pulling it out using a tow rope.It is important to note here that it is unclear whether it the Mahindra Scorpio was a two-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive variant and in both the situations, the cars just needed a nudge to be free. The Tata Hexa does come with a four-wheel drive powertrain but the Scorpio and the Innova could have been rescued by any other car as well.