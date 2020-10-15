Mahindra Scorpio Gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay For Additional Price in Top Variants

Mahindra has introduced new features of Android Auto and Car Play in the top-end variants of its popular SUV Scorpio. The tech upgrade ushers it into the modern era of connected motoring & is a great value addition. It will also create a safer & more convenient driving experience for customers. The car gets voice or steering-mounted controls, without taking their hands off the wheel. This minimizes distraction and allows the driver to focus on the road.

The upgrade will be available on the S9 and S11 variants, the top end of the Scorpio range. These new features will be offered to the consumers without any additional price and will be part of the regular product upgrade. Mahindra is offering huge discounts up to Rs 3.06 lakh on most of its models of vehicles including UV range from Bolero, to its flagship sport utility vehicles (SUV) the Alturas G4 models. The offers are not valid for the newly launched Thar and the KUV100 Nxt models.

The Scorpio is now available with attractive offers as well. The S5 variant gets the maximum benefits with Rs 20,000 cash benefit, Rs 25,000 in exchange bonus, accessories worth up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. While the S7, S9 and S11 variants are offered with exchange benefits only, they won’t be eligible for cash discounts and free accessories. Mahindra plans to introduce an all-new model next year.