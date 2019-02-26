Mahindra Scorpio Joins Gurugram Police Force After Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Only recently, Gurugram Police had added a number of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs to its fleet. Now, however, the Gurugram Police have now received six brand new Mahindra Scorpio SUVs from a non-governmental organisation called Society for Safe Gurugram. The Scorpios were added to the Gurugram Police force on 22nd February. Details about the particular variant of the Scorpios given to the Gurugram Police are still unclear. Apart from Gurugram, Hyderabad also uses the Mahindra Scorpio SUV in their police force fleet, amongst other cities in India as well. The Mahindra Scorpio comes with 5 different variant options. The S3, which is the lowest variant, is aimed at semi-urban and rural markets. It also aimed at taxi fleet operates looking for a bigger vehicle. The Scorpio S3 is powered by a 2.5-litre M2DICR turbocharged diesel engine which produces 75 hp and 220 nm of torque.However, the higher variants of the Scorpio are powered by the mighty mHawk engine which delivers a peak power of 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Its enhanced low-end torque ensures a pleasurable city drive & abundant mid-range torque delivers a pleasurable highway drive. Its 6th generation Borg Warner Turbo Charger makes the drive peppy and responsive all through. The easy shift 6-Speed Transmission optimizes performance, allows cruising on highways and saves fuel.Its also gets braking system with 9.1 Bosch ABS system offers enhanced high-speed braking and improved brake feel. The Scorpio comes with enhanced technology features like the reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, 1-touch lane change indicator and auto window roll-up. It comes loaded with many advanced technology features like projector headlamps with static bending technology, 6-inch touch-screen infotainment with GPS, fully automatic temperature control, etc.Scorpio’s tough chassis based SUV-build makes it safer than cars and gives it significantly better rough road & off-road capabilities. It is high on safety features with dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), collapsible steering column & side intrusion beams, panic brake indication, engine immobilizer, etc. It is available in multiple seating configurations allowing owners to choose from 7, 8 & 9 seater options to match their needs.Mahindra is said to be working on a new version of the Scorpio SUV which will use a body-on-ladder chassis but with a new platform altogether. It is expected to debut in 2020 and will most likely share its platform with the upcoming Thar. Mahindra had recently launched the Marrazzo MPV, Alturas G4 SUV and XUV300 compact SUV in India.