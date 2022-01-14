Mahindra Scorpio Joins Kenya National Police Service Fleet, Delights Anand Mahindra

Padma Awardee Anand Mahindra recently boasted about the latest feat he achieved, on Twitter. The National Police Service in Nairobi, Kenya, has added 100 Mahindra Scorpio. Facilitated by Simba Corporation, the Scorpios, converted into pick-up vehicles, were handed over to the police department earlier this week.

Simba Corp shared the news and posted pictures of what the fleet looked like. The caption coupled with the pictures said, “We are happy to announce that we have officially handed over 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio Single Cab Pick-up to the National Police Service.”

Take a look:

We are happy to announce that we have officially handed over 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio Single Cab Pik up to the National Police Service. #Mahindra #MahindraGariYaNguvu pic.twitter.com/CsyX6Ri9If— simba_corp (@simbacorp_ke) January 7, 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra honcho did not hold back and retweeted the post. Anand Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “Nairobi, Kenya. We are delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service!”

Nairobi, Kenya. We’re delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service! https://t.co/yrYlDwYhkw— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2022

The handover of the 100-large fleet was handed over to the National Police Service at the Simba Corp headquarters, Mombasa Road, Nairobi. Talking at the event at the headquarters, Chief Transport Officer, David Njagi, said, “The Mahindra is a sturdy vehicle, and we look forward to serving the nation in these vehicles,” reported The Star.

Mehul Sachdev, Mahindra Product Manager, Simba Corp, said, “Kenya is a strategic market for Mahindra in the African continent as this is the headquarters of East Africa operations.” Sachdev went on to mention that the Mahindra Scorpio pick-up has roughly 1,50,000 customers worldwide and that the vehicle will be a “dependable team player for the police force.”

ALSO READ: Renault Kiger CVT Review: Well Shaped Package For Fun and Practicality

With the introduction of Mahindra-made vehicles, the manufacturer became the first in Kenya to lease vehicles to government service. The Mahindra Scorpio pick-up gets a 2.2-litre M-hawk turbo diesel engine.

Also Watch:

The pick-up churns out a peak torque of 280 Nm and a maximum power of 138 bhp and comes in two variants, the 4×2 and 4×4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.