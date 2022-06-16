Mahindra Scorpio-N: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming SUV

Mahindra is all set to unveil the new-gen Scorpio SUV in the Indian market on June 27. Ahead of the much-awaited launch of the new Scorpio- N, the company has released a set of teasers offering a glimpse into the SUV’s updated interior. The cabin of the new-gen Scorpio features a dual-tone colour scheme with dark-tan and black colours that run across the dashboard and the seats. The touches of chrome on the AC vents and central console add to the premium feel of the SUV.

The instrument cluster of the upcoming features large touchscreen infotainment along with a few physical knobs and buttons to manage to control. The infotainment system is set to come packed with modern connectivity featuring including support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Advanced Technology. Captivating Interiors. Enhanced Comfort and Safety. Come, witness the Daddy raise the bar.#BigDaddyOfSUVs | The All-New Scorpio-N. https://t.co/vBwqyxUsHp pic.twitter.com/ur29z9B691 — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) June 13, 2022

Mahindra has also confirmed the presence of AndrenoX user interface that made its debut on XUV700. The AndrenoX system will equip the Scorpio-N with connected car technology and driver drowziness detection. The official photos also confirm the presence of an electronic sunroof, captain seats for the second row and front-facing seats in the third row, instead of the bench-style seating seen on previous models of the SUV. The third row will also come with a 60:40 split.

The new Scorpio will come packed with features that include wireless charging, a dual pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, and Sony’s 3D sound system that includes roof-mounted speakers.

Other features of Scorpio- N Include an engine start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, and much more.

The 2022 Scorpio- N Scorpio- N will arrive with a choice between a 2.2-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both units will come with automatic and manual transmission option.

With a reported wheelbase of 2,750 mm, the new-gen Scorpio is larger than its predecessor. The Scorpio N measured 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. While the prices of Scorpio-N will also be confirmed only after the official launch, it’s expected to be placed in the segment between Scorpio classic and XUV 700.

