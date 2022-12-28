Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets Five New Entry-Level Variants, Checkout Price, Features and More

Mahindra Scorpio-N, launched earlier this year in June, has received thunderous response from the auto enthusiasts in the country. The SUV has a general waiting period of up to 24 months for some variants. Needless to say, it has undoubtedly turned out to be a blockbuster product for the Indian carmaker.

Now, Mahindra has introduced five new variants of the Scorpio-N namely Z2 Petrol (E), Z2 Diesel (E), Z4 Petrol (E), Z4 Diesel (E) and Z4 Diesel (E) AWD. The company has priced these variants from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Going by the price bracket of the new variants, it seems that the home-grown automaker intends to reach out to buyers who are on a tight budget.

With the addition of these new variants, the total Scorpio N variant count on offer has increased to 30. These entry-level variants are pretty loaded and get electronic stability control (ESC) and hill-hold assist as standard equipment.

It is worth mentioning that these features were already available as standard with Z4 (Automatic), Z6, Z8 and Z8 L variants.

Scorpio-N’s Z2 base variant has the potential to give strong competition to the likes of Kia Seltos as it boasts of features like dual barrel headlamps, LED turn indicator, stacked LED tail lamp cluster and R17 steel alloy wheels. The interior of Z2 variants come with power steering with tilt function, engine start/stop button, 2nd row AC vents, USB port and power windows.

Mahindra starts offering comfort features like 2nd row AC module, activated carbon filter, cooled glove box, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, 2nd row USB C port, electrically adjustable ORVMs and seat height adjustability with lumbar support with the Z4 variants.

Mahindra Scorpio N petrol is powered by a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine that generates maximum power of 200 bhp and torque delivery of 370 Nm & 380 Nm with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, respectively. There is a 2.2L mHawk diesel powertrain on offer too in two power tunes - 130 bhp and 172 bhp. While the torque output of the 130 bhp engine is 300 Nm with a manual transmission, the more powerful 172 bhp engine generates 370 Nm of torque with a 6-speed manual and 400 Nm with 6-speed automatic.

